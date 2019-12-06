Trade headlines have been mostly supportive in recent sessions giving bulls hope a "phase one" deal could come soon, Allendale said.
Overnight markets were active in Chicago as oilseed markets popped up 1%, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. That comes on news that high level trade talks were held between the U. S. and China yesterday producing "fresh" progress, according to President Trump and U.S. Treasury Sec Munchin.
Traders are very concerned that Argentina's newly installed President will be raising export taxes on corn, wheat and soybeans. This should be supportive to U.S. export markets in need of a boost, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.