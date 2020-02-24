“The grain markets tumbled on outside influences,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wall Street, the US$ and crude oil were all lower on economic concerns of the spread of the coronavirus to countries outside China. Plentiful supplies (of most everything) and slowed demand leaves the market vulnerable to increased selling pressure.”
“Soybean markets are down with most markets today on coronavirus concerns as the spread continues,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The market is also growing skeptical of major China purchases near term despite the fact that China has stated they will not issue tariff waivers to buyers until March 2.”