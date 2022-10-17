People are also reading…
Soybeans futures are lower as weak technical signals and talk of higher World supply offers seasonal resistance. Also, Brazil weather is improving, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
The UDFS crop progress report this afternoon should show another sizable jump in harvest progress as the open weather has dried down the soybeans quickly, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. Meanwhile the soybean complex is mixed with meal dragging futures down while soyoil stays firm, he said.