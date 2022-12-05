 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybean

“A sales announcement to China was an encouraging start, but beans couldn’t break above their 200 day moving average and gave into the overall selling pressure,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Argentina has some rain in the forecast, but temps are expected to be very hot this week.”

“Soybeans ended slightly lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA announced 130 MT US soybeans to China. Favorable Brazil weather and concern that China may not import as much soybean as USDA forecast and may buy less from US offers resistance. Soyoil futures continue to slide lower.”

