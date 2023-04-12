“May beans pushed back above $15 and settled above their 50-day moving average, up 7 cents at 15.04 1/4, while new crop was down 6 1/2 cents at 13.07 3/4,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Sales appear to be slow at the start of Argentina’s ‘soy dollar’ program. … There were rumors today of China buying one bean cargo out of the PNW.”
People are also reading…
Analysts continue to watch the Brazilian soybean picture.
“Abiove held their Brazilian production forecast at 153.6 mmt, in line with the revised USDA forecast of 154 mmt,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They raised their Brazilian export forecast 1.4 mmt to 93.7 mmt, 1 mmt above the USDA estimate.”