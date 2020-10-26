“Soybeans started the session lower but managed to pull themselves back into positive territory for Nov/Jan/March,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weekly export inspections were decent for this past week, leaving some thoughts that we may see an increase in soybean exports on the next USDA monthly S&D report.”
Weekly US soybean exports were impressive at 98 mln bu. versus 85 mln last week and 58 mln last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “China shipped 65.4 mln bu. Season to date exports are near 527 mln bu. versus 297 last year. USDA goal is 2,200 mln versus 1,676 mln last year.”