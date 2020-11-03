“Soybean prices were higher on US demand and ideas of possible reductions to the 2020 US crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “US was said to have or going to be shipping up to three cargoes of beans to Brazil. The first 38,000 tonnes has been loaded and is thought to be on its way, which is the most seen since 1997.”
“One private group estimated US 2020 soybean crop at 4,183 mln bu. versus USDA October guess of 4,268,” Steve Freed, with CHS Hedging, said. “This would suggest a yield near 50.8 versus USDA 51.9. It is rare that USDA would drop a November yield as much as this group suggest but this is a crazy year.”