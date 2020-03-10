Soybean markets were boosted on Tuesday by surging prices in oil and in the stock market. “Soybean prices were lifted up on borrowed strength in crude oil and positive action on Wall Street,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “World stocks were raised on increases in both Brazil and Argentina.”
The USDA is estimating soybean stocks to be lower than the year before. “USDA also estimated World 2019/20 soybean end stocks near 102.4 mmt vs 111.8 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “World crush is est near 303.4 vs 298.1 last year and exports near 151.8 vs 148.2 last year.”