“Soybeans were higher on heat and early strength in the corn market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional strength from ongoing Chinese demand. Prices saw light pressure come from a change to possibly a wetter pattern according to some weather models and struggling energy markets.”
Producers are starting to think the bean crop could be smaller. “Some producers are suggesting they believe the bean crop looks on the small side and that if timely rains don’t occur soon, crop ratings could deteriorate despite the notion that more critical weather for soybeans is late July and August,” Stewart-Peterson said.