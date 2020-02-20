March soybeans closed down 4 ½ cents to $8.92 ¾, with May beans down 4 ½ cents to $9.01. May meal and oil prices were also down. Hightower says reports surfaced that the Argentinian bean harvest could increase even more with adequate rainfall. However, recent rainfall is hampering the Brazilian harvest.
Stewart-Peterson says the recent price recovery for beans seems to be withering, with prices closing at their lowest level in five sessions today. March beans held the 10-day moving average, with technical trade continuing to consolidate.