There may be less weather pressure on soybeans as parts of Illinois are receiving rain this morning. However there may be a boost to bean prices if the proposed green legislation and there is more demand for soybean oil, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
The current economic crisis in Argentina is leading to speculations of lower supply of soybean and its by-products for export. To constrain the inflation, the federal government is considering reducing international shipments. This is important to traders as, Argentina is the number one exporter of soybean meal and soy oil and the third major soybean exporter in the world, Total Farm Marketing said today.