Soybeans

Weekly U.S. row crop ratings could increase this week in the north and eastern states, but drop in the SW Corn Belt and Delta. “The uncertainty of weather at this time of year is sparking some buying across the bean complex to start the week, Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.

While beans were down overnight following negative exports news, they bounced this morning moving upward in reaction to scorching forecasts, rallying veg oil markets, and a general “risk on” sentiment, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

Soybean processors crushed more soybeans than expected during June, but the crush was still the smallest in nine months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Friday, Steve Freed, senior analyst of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

