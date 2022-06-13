 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybeans were the hardest hit out of the grain complex today, as traders still grapple with Friday’s bearish CPI data,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July soybeans gained 47 cents last week showing their strength in the face of an increasingly tightening supply. Managed money turned out to be sellers last week.”

“Soybeans fell hard today with futures down 19-38 cents through November 23, the rest of the complex was beaten up as well,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “As with corn, there wasn’t much to trade so we were pulled by way of the funds selling today, likely fueled by lockdowns in China ramping up.”

