Unconfirmed talk of China cancelling a couple of bean cargoes has the market on edge in thin overnight trade, but the recent pattern has been for buying to show up after the 8:30 a.m. open, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning. “The trade will be watching to see if this pattern continues,” he said.
“Soybean futures are down due to talk China will wash out open U.S. sales and could switch some sales to Brazil,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
William Moore, of the Price Futures Group, has reason for optimism. “The driest Nov/Dec in recent memory for Brazil and Argentina has traders fearing a full-fledged drought for the world’s largest bean producer,” Moore said today. “Plus, world demand for our grain has been immense,” he said.
However, Mike Lung of Allendale, said rain is in the forecast for South America.