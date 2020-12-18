Momentum continued today as weather remains a concern for the Brazilian and Argentine crops. There has been discussion about switching beans to corn due dry conditions in South America. New contract highs were reached across the complex and Argentine soybean plantings are estimated at 67.8% complete, according to CHS Hedging.
Argentine oilseed workers and grain inspectors continue a more than one-week old strike today, tightening the soybean meal supply and slowing exports. There is no sign of a wage deal close at hand, according to the Hightower Report.
