The Brazilian soybean crop is supported by rains in South America, and while the market is overbought, the tight supplies are keeping prices supported, Total Farm Marketing said. “China continues to need soybeans and strong demand is expected into 2021.”
After closing higher for 49 sessions in a row, soymeal finished with sharper close ahead of Christmas. “Traders see continued strong demand from China, but there is some concern that once the worker strike in Argentina is resolved, meal values may pull back,” The Hightower Report said.