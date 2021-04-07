Soybeans are extending Tuesday’s gains with prices higher overnight and this morning, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
November beans saw a fourth consecutive higher close yesterday, but with a nearly identical range to Monday and range bound again to start this morning, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. However, the world veg oil market still going strong, he said this morning.
With a pretty conducive early planting forecast, new contracts have backed off highs that set on Monday, said Jacob Christy of The Anderson this morning.
Brazil soybean harvest is near complete, but premiums are lower due to slow China buying, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.