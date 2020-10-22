USDA’s weekly export report showed 2.5 MMT of soybean exports which will keep soybeans supported, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
Wire story reports it is no surprise that Brazil is nearly out of soybeans given its extraordinary export pace earlier this year, but consistent with the bizarre nature of 2020, it is possible that Brazil could purchase beans from its export rival, the United States, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services this morning. However he added, “that has never happened in modern times, especially since Brazil emerged last decade as the world’s top exporter of the oilseed; but neither U.S. nor Brazilian agencies seem to think Brazil will start importing U.S. soybeans, at least in the short term,” Freed said.
Beans are largely harvested but the recent snowstorm may have affected 10% of the remaining crop in the upper Midwest, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. “Normally this would not be as concerning since we are still in October but with the market still not fully covered and the continued strong export demand, every bushel counts now,” he said.