Soybeans

“Soybeans were a few cents higher in a relatively quiet trade after the past couple sessions saw 20 cent swings,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The market continues to monitor South America weather with Brazil weather mostly favorable and Argentina still experiencing hot and dry weather, but rains are expected this weekend there.”

“Chinese soybean imports in Nov-22 improved to 7.35 mmt, while up from 4.14 mmt in Oct-22, they are down 14% from Nov-21,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The US was the top supplier in Nov-22 with 3.38 mmt. Brazil sold China 2.54 mt, while Argentina provided 1.15 mt. Cumulative Chinese imports for 2022 (Jan thru Nov) are down 8% from YA.”

