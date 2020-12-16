 Skip to main content
The soybean market stepped back a bit today on a bout of profit-taking after prices have climbed to nearly four-year highs, according to CHS Hedging. Soybean meal took to new highs on the oilseed strike in Argentina.

Workers in Argentina want higher wages due to runaway inflation in that country and some estimates say that 4.5 million metric tons of crops are stuck at docks waiting for export, according to ADM Investor Services.

