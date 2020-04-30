May soybeans closed up 18 ½ cents at $8.50 ¼, while July soybeans closed up 17 ¾ cents at $8.55 ¼. Bean prices saw a sharp mid-session rally before closing with a sizable gain. Hightower says bean oil prices also reached a three-week high, while meal prices capitalized on key reversals from Wednesday.
The jump in energy prices is supportive today, Stewart-Peterson says, and “there is talk of logistical issues handling soybeans in Argentina. July soybean futures are trading above their 20-day moving average level for the first time since April 13.”