“Soybean prices turned lower overnight and appear to be taking a breather from recent strength over the past several sessions,” said Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Soybeans had “a heck of a run in the last months” going up 75 cents but there is a lot of resistance right now, said Oliver Sloup in his Blue Line Futures weekly update. He said $9.70 might be a good spot to hedge at.
Meanwhile, China has eased customs regulations on imports of soybean through some northern border checkpoints, the commerce ministry said, a move that could smooth the way for shipments from neighbors such as Kazakhstan, Russia and perhaps Ukraine, according to a Reuters report, Allendale said.