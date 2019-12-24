Like the other grains, soybean futures have been trading in a choppy sideways trading range as prices have been gravitating higher over the past couple of sessions, according to Stewart-Peterson. The technical picture stays overall friendly in the short term for beans which could bring some additional movement higher if we break through the consolidation pattern.
Soybean export inspections slowed, with some exporters changing export destinations from previously “unknown” customers to specific countries. That is disappointing, as some trade hoped the purchases involved were China, according to The Hightower Report.