Improving crop conditions for soybeans were offset by lower crop conditions for corn and fears that the violent storms that moved across the Midwest may have done some damage, according to The Hightower Report. Traders await the results of the USDA report and there is a sense that the USDA may wait until next month to push the yield sharply higher. In other words, there are many analysts who see the big crop getting bigger as it matures.
Soybeans are fractionally lower this morning ahead of USDA’s reports, Brugler Marketing reported. Front month beans closed fractionally mixed on Tuesday. Meal futures fell back in the afternoon, closing near the lows and down by as much as 30 cents per ton.