March soybeans were down 2 cents to close at $8.93, while May beans were down 2 cents to $9.07. The Hightower Report says the lack of any significant weather issues in South America, along with sluggish demand and a stronger dollar, helped pull market prices down from previous highs.
Barchart.com reports one analysis indicates the Brazilian soybean harvest still lags behind last year’s progress, with just 4.2% complete. Analysts also expect Argentina’s soybean harvest to be higher by 7.3% this year.