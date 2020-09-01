Soybeans are mixed this morning but were able to recoup most of the early losses and bounce off session lows, Nick Pauman of CHS Trading said. His outlook calls for “weaker trade as the market takes a break after five days in a row of higher trade.”
The Hightower Report said this morning that “the market looks vulnerable to a correction.”
Soybeans were the most upbeat commodity when the USDA released its farm price index for July yesterday. They were up 17 cents over the previous month and up 13 cents from last year with an average of $8.51, said Gary Crawford of USDA. Comparatively, corn gained a nickel but was down from last year. Wheat was down 2 cents/bu. from last month, but 3 cents higher than last year, he said.