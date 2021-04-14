Traders are hopeful that the current “highly profitable price level for soybeans” plus good weather could prompt extra planted acreage for the coming year as favorable planting weather looks to persist for the next week or two, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Soybeans moved up about 9 cents overnight, led by the May contract trading. Bryant Sanderson of CHS Trading expects further increases today “after finding technical support yesterday.”
The U.S. soybean processing pace jumped in March following a smaller-than-expected crush the prior month, propelled in part by strong demand for vegetable oils to make biofuel, ADM Investor Services said this morning.