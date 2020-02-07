March soybeans were down slightly this morning. Hightower says global equity markets overnight were “lower with some surprising minimal gains posted in the Shanghai markets.” Chinese markets showed some positive action in the “face of growing admissions that the Chinese economy was taking a severe hit from coronavirus.”
Next Tuesday’s supply and demand report should be interesting for beans, says Stewart-Peterson. Trade estimates are for a carryout of 443 million bushels, versus 475 million bushels in January.