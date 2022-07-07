People are also reading…
“Bulls had control of today’s grain markets,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is talk that China has bought U.S. PNW corn, U.S. PNW white wheat and U.S. Gulf sorghum offered support. No beans, but talk of higher hog and crush margins could suggest new buying.”
“Soybeans finished on the upper end of the day’s range with the November up 42 3/4 cents at $13.65 3/4 with the high at $13.72 3/4,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “November soybeans have failed to fill the gap up at $13.91 1/4 made on Tuesday. It is also below the 200-day moving average of $13.76 with today’s higher reaching $13.72 3/4.”