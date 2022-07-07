 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Bulls had control of today’s grain markets,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is talk that China has bought U.S. PNW corn, U.S. PNW white wheat and U.S. Gulf sorghum offered support. No beans, but talk of higher hog and crush margins could suggest new buying.”

“Soybeans finished on the upper end of the day’s range with the November up 42 3/4 cents at $13.65 3/4 with the high at $13.72 3/4,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “November soybeans have failed to fill the gap up at $13.91 1/4 made on Tuesday. It is also below the 200-day moving average of $13.76 with today’s higher reaching $13.72 3/4.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

USDA reported a lower-than-expected soybean acreage number. The trade really missed this, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Plantings were …

Soybeans

“The soybean market traded finished the day lower, despite a lower than expected acreage number,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices …

Soybeans

A lower soy oil market provided some resistance for soybean markets. “Soybeans had a back and forth day with it finishing modestly higher,” Br…

Soybeans

“The soybeans traded higher on talk of smaller than expected planted acres,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was chatter in the mar…

Soybeans

The soybean crop is 63% good/excellent as of Tuesday’s progress report, but “got taken to the woodshed” yesterday, Blue Line Futures said. “We…

Soybeans

The soybeans complex is expected to trade sideways as world supplies are tight and biofuels are in demand, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Soybean markets are turning lower, “setting back a bit from recent strength,” CHS Hedging said. “There were no deliveries posted against the J…

Soybeans

Although bean meal collapsed last week on large supplies in China’s cash market, demand should take care of the seasonal excess, said Jody Law…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News