Private exporters reported export sales on Friday to the USDA of 456,000 metric tons of soybeans to China during this marketing year, Allendale said. This is the largest daily soybean sale to China since June 11.
Slower than expected palm oil production out of Indonesia may help provide some support last week and the active pace of soybean imports from China could also support, but the active exports from South America and the outlook for Brazilian producers to see a sizable increase in plantings is an offset, according to The Hightower Report.