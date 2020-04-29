Deferred contracts are seeing higher gains than the front months in the soybean market, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Chinese futures are slightly down, but expectations for today’s U.S. trade are for slightly higher prices.
Soybean futures are being weighed down by the soybean meal demand currently, as the back-up of livestock has reduced that demand for the moment, Total Farm Marketing said. “The entire soybean complex has all contracts trending lower beneath all of their respective moving averages.”