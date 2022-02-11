Soybeans are higher this morning, regaining some of the losses from yesterday’s volatile day. “Broad based selling by managed money appears to be the culprit for yesterday’s selloff in soybeans as the equities dropped sharply,” said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Trading who expects beans continue upward today.
For the week, the May bean contract is up 30 cents. Nov. is up 45 cents. Price volatility highlights the end of the week after USDA, on Wednesday lowered U.S. 2021/22 soybean carryout, Total Farm Marketing said today.