 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybeans are higher this morning, regaining some of the losses from yesterday’s volatile day. “Broad based selling by managed money appears to be the culprit for yesterday’s selloff in soybeans as the equities dropped sharply,” said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Trading who expects beans continue upward today.

For the week, the May bean contract is up 30 cents. Nov. is up 45 cents. Price volatility highlights the end of the week after USDA, on Wednesday lowered U.S. 2021/22 soybean carryout, Total Farm Marketing said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The gaps from yesterday’s session have yet to be filled for the March thru August contracts,” CHS Hedging said. “Trade overnight failed to br…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There is almost no rain in the forecast for southern Brazil, Paraguay and all of Argentina, according to The Hightower Report. Traders see sig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures made new highs overnight, but increased volatility highlights the start of the week with China back from holiday and tomorrow’…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets moved higher as March soybeans nearly reached $16 today. "There was another export sale announced this morning of 240,000 tonn…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans rallied on talk of lower South American production, according to ADM Investor services. China remains the world’s largest buyer of be…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The oilseeds had a volatile day of trade with the March contract having a 67 ½ cent trading range, according to CHS Hedging. The market jumped…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Weather news is friendly for the market, allowing soybean prices to forge higher after a “neutral” WASDE report, Total Farm Marketing said. “A…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Some look for increased volatility next week in soybeans with China back from Holiday and USDA February crop report, according to Steve Freed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The complex remains in overbought territory, but strength continues to be seen as the trade keeps seeing production cuts to the South American…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

While China remains on holiday, new U.S. soybean sales suggest they may be worried about South America crop losses and the fact they have not …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News