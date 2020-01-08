Even with a stronger U.S. dollar and uncertainty over Middle East tensions, March soybeans managed to hold support in each of the last four trading sessions, The Hightower Report said. Further, The Hightower Report says, a shift in focus to key USDA reports on Friday “may spark new buying with expectations for tightening stocks.”
Meanwhile, Brazil’s CONAB now estimates the country’s 2019-20 soybean crop at 122.225 million metric tons, an increase from its estimate last month and near 5% boost from last season’s crop and nearly double what was produced 8 years ago in 2012, said John Payne, of Daniels Trading. The statistics agency also raised its overall corn crop estimate from last month, he said.