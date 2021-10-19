While soybeans are up today with good weather for the U.S. and Brazil, the market could quickly turn lower once the oversold condition is corrected, The Hightower Report said.
While there is a long way to go, South American crops are off to a better start this year as late planting was a big contributor to their problems in 2020/21, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
U.S. soybean harvest is gaining speed with 60% complete as of Sunday, up 11 points from last week and 5 points ahead of the 5-year average of 55%, Total Farm Marketing said.