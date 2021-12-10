U.S. soybean board crush margins are lower. Soy oil as a percentage of crush is the lowest since April, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
USDA has reduced China’s soybean crop estimate from 698 million bushels to 603 million bushels.
