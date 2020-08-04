Soybean conditions increased slightly in the new ratings released Tuesday. “Crop conditions reported yesterday were up 1% at 73% good/excellent, up 1% from expectations and 12% from the 10-year average,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Conditions improved in North Dakota and Indiana but declined in Iowa.”
“We’ve had pretty lively soybean sales to China and the unknown,” Dan Morgan, with VBI Co., said. “Last Tuesday was the first day in a long time that we did not have new sales announced. I would imagine with the way sales have gone, China probably has a full schedule for unloading and will wait for the American harvest to begin before securing more.”