“Soybean futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slow weekly US export inspections and increase tension between US and China weighed on prices. China needs to buy US old crop soybeans or final US 2019/20 carryout will increase. Higher carryout could lower prices. Virus continues to slow World economies and demand for fuel.”
Export concerns and global headlines helped drive soybeans down. “Sharp losses in the soy complex on Coronavirus disruptions, and renewed tensions between the US and China,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew addition pressure from poor export demand and waning feed needs from recent meat processing closures.”