“The soybean market moved slightly higher on two-sided trade on a very quiet trading day,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…In the weekly USDA export and sales report - the soybean sales were very good to start the marketing year. USDA announced a sale of soybeans to China this morning – 4.85 mln bushels.”
“November soybeans closed higher on the session but near 12 cents off of the early peak,” the Hightower Report said. “Strong rally in the US dollar plus weakness in energy markets and gold helped to pressure the market. Soybean oil reacted negatively to outside market forces, and to the NOPA crushed statistics from yesterday as stocks are running well above trade expectations.”