Soybeans

“The soybean market moved slightly higher on two-sided trade on a very quiet trading day,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…In the weekly USDA export and sales report - the soybean sales were very good to start the marketing year. USDA announced a sale of soybeans to China this morning – 4.85 mln bushels.”

“November soybeans closed higher on the session but near 12 cents off of the early peak,” the Hightower Report said. “Strong rally in the US dollar plus weakness in energy markets and gold helped to pressure the market. Soybean oil reacted negatively to outside market forces, and to the NOPA crushed statistics from yesterday as stocks are running well above trade expectations.”

Basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast rose for a second straight day on Friday on improving demand, as grain exporte…

Chinese soybean imports expected to wane over the next three months from softening crush margins and ample supplies, according to Ami Heesch o…

The Brazilian Ag Ministry extended the soy planting window from 110 days to 140 days, or until February in some states, citing increased seed …

“Ongoing lack of U.S. gulf exports has also weighed on soybean futures,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is talk that a few of the gulf ele…

Soybeans “have little reason to break out of their sideways to lower consolidation pattern today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Buyers and sell…

Soybean markets are also slightly lower today with “near-record yields” expected, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

Today’s USDA report may be “bearishly construed,” Total Farm Marketing said, particularly in the soybean production numbers. The USDA may incr…

Brazil farmers are thought to have sold 62% of their 2021 crop. They are said to be reluctant to sell that last of their soybeans on concerns …

