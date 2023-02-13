Soybeans spiked to new highs for the year and highest since June but pulled back to near unchanged and are a little lower this morning. “Still, beans are at least holding their 23 ¼ cent gain from Friday. Argentina looks mostly hot and dry over the weekend and this week,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.
May soybeans are slightly higher this morning, as hot weather for Argentina over the weekend (100 degrees) added some stress to dry areas, The Hightower Report said today.
However, concern about declining U.S. and China relation offers resistance to beans, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.