Gains this morning in soybeans are double digits along with strength in the soybean oil and meal futures. “Soybeans are perhaps trading the hot and dry temps more so than corn,” said Nick Paumen who expects higher trade to close out the night trade.
The soybean complex is up this morning in what can be viewed as a technical bounce from “yesterday’s disappointing finish,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Thursday’s losses is soybeans have been cancelled out overnight and this morning, Brugler Marketing said this morning.