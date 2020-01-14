South American production sizes are a “major headwind” right now, as China won’t be able to support both the U.S. and South American markets, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Right now, the South American crop looks massive and weather models are giving us little evidence that will change.”
There is more optimism that a signed trade deal will spark additional Chinese buying soon, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. However, until the deal comes through, she said to expect “steady to lower” trade in the soybean market.
Exports: The USDA announced the sale of 120,000 tonnes of soybean for unknown destinations. The sale is for the 2020/21 marketing year.