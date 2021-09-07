 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

August weather is considered “mostly friendly” for the soybean crop, meaning there’s a chance yields will increase in the upcoming WASDE report, Total Farm Marketing said. “For now, it appears the bears are in control of market direction, but prices are oversold enough that prices may stabilize, or improve ahead of the WASDE report.”

Chinese imports “are expected to wane over the next three months,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, but the recent export demand has supported the soybean market over the weekend.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Brazil farmers are thought to have sold 62% of their 2021 crop. They are said to be reluctant to sell that last of their soybeans on concerns …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

As weather conditions improve, higher yields are expected. StoneX raised its yield and production projections for beans on Thursday to 50.8 bu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices found support as demand continues to stay strong, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Soybeans may be garnering some support fr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

For the month, the contract has shed about 30 cents, with mixed trading overnight. “Today’s price direction is unclear from a technical perspe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market traded lower on expected slowdowns in the gulf from hurricane Ida,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Position squaring was…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The complex is teetering on supply fundamentals heading into harvest and are taking the path of least resistance, lower following beneficial …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News