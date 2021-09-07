August weather is considered “mostly friendly” for the soybean crop, meaning there’s a chance yields will increase in the upcoming WASDE report, Total Farm Marketing said. “For now, it appears the bears are in control of market direction, but prices are oversold enough that prices may stabilize, or improve ahead of the WASDE report.”
Chinese imports “are expected to wane over the next three months,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, but the recent export demand has supported the soybean market over the weekend.