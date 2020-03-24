After yesterday’s big gains, the market appears to have not succeeded on “a major test of the chart gap,” Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said. “There is talk that China’s supply of soybeans is the smallest in years, but ASF, the hog herd reduction and their soy imports bring the math for that scenario into question.”
Much of the pullback in soybeans this morning comes as traders are “looking to capitalize on a heck of a run over the last three sessions,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “There’s not a log of significant support until we get back down to 854-854 ¾.”