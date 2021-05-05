Wednesday was a fairly quiet day in terms of new information for soybean markets, although they still continued their overall trend of moving higher.
“New crop contracts were the strongest today, with 2022 contracts making new highs,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Little in the way of new information to trade today.”
“Soybeans traded higher led by new crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slowdown in U.S. soybean exports offered resistance to SN. Increased soyoil deliveries also and lower palmoil prices weighed on BON. There was talk of new money buying new crop soybeans on talk of below average U.S. summer weather.”