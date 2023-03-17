The U.S. domestic soybean basis is firm. Crushers reach for soybean, but farmers are not selling. Argentina lowered their soybean crop to 25 mmt vs USDA’s 33 mmt, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. Argentina will need to import record 8 mmt with end stocks record low, he said.
People are also reading…
Market attention will continue to focus on production data coming from the fields in South America and the Prospective Plantings report released at the end of the month, CIH said.
Soybeans will try to find some support off continued cuts to Argentina’s crop, but losses for the week range from 14-31 cents this morning, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.