The potential for better demand from China “and less competition from Argentina” has the short-term trend up for soybeans, The Hightower Report said. If prices can break through the next set of resistances, the funds (short 112,528 contracts) might see more active buying.
“The recent headlines have been friendly, no doubt about it, but we would tread lightly for a few reasons,” Blue Line Futures said in their Tuesday Grain Express report. “One, we’ve already rallied in anticipation of this news, what more good news is lingering? Two, the Phase-1 deal could be another over promise, under deliver scenario.”