Analysts are watching for export news and what the rest of the year will look like.
"Beans finally broke their streak of daily export sales announcements, so a return to market tomorrow would be helpful as bean exports need to finish the year strong,” Scott Strand, with CHS Hedging, said. “Unwinding of inflation trades may be been a headwind last week.”
“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds have been net buyers of 2,000 soybeans, and 7,000 soyoil and sold 3,000 soymeal. Soybeans started lower overnight on follow through selling from last week’s weak trade. Futures rebounded on talk that weekend rains were less than expected for parts of SD, NS, MN, IA, IL and IN.”