“Soybeans were lower today as the market trades weather now that the report is out of the way,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The report was very neutral to soybeans, with the reported numbers in line with trade expectations. Additional pressure to the market is likely related to worsening rhetoric between the U.S. and China.”
“US soybean ending stocks for the 2020/2021 season came in at 425 mln bushels as compared with trade expectations for 416 mln bushels (355-572 mln range), and compared with 395 mln bushels in June,” the Hightower Report said. "Soybean production came in at 4.135 bln bushels as compared with trade expectations for 4.15 bln bushels and compared with 4.125 bln in June.”