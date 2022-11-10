People are also reading…
“The soybean market traded lower on increased supplies, along with a bout of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices were under pressure despite the sharp weakness in the US dollar. Talk is that Argentina may plan to host another currency exchange program in hopes the program will encourage their farmers to sell their soybeans they have in store.”
“Soybeans futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “SF dropped from 14.59 to 14.23 and is near key support near 14.18. Fact US weekly soybean exports sales were lower than last week and a mostly favorable South America weather forecast is offering resistance to soybean and soymeal futures.”