 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“Soybeans edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. Dalian soymeal futures were sharply higher. There is talk that China domestic soybean and soymeal supplies are running low and domestic feeders are looking to add to cash coverage. This has raised talk the China may be asking for US Oct-Nov prices.”

“Soybean futures closed stronger across the board but off the highs of the day as pressure from corn and wheat spilled over,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Support continues to stem from the export sale streak that reached its 8th day in a row with 132,000 MT sold to unknown this morning.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Overall soybean conditions were as expected, but traders are surprised by the big change to Illinois conditions considering there was no notab…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Last week’s USDA data was not overly bullish, however, renewed Chinese buying is helping buoy prices mid-month, Total Farm Marketing said in i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

A surge higher in crop conditions for Illinois helped to offset the continued deterioration of crops in the western Corn Belt, The Hightower R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Brazil is expected to export 6.5 million metric tons of soybeans in August and 1.1 MMT of meal, as predicted by the export group ANEC. This wo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

U.S. soybeans have recorded six straight days of export sales, said Total Farm Marketing – today 326 mt to unknown and 126K to China.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

November beans gapped lower yesterday. Weather is looking better for finishing beans, which looks to be the driver this morning, at least unti…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News