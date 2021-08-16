“Soybeans edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. Dalian soymeal futures were sharply higher. There is talk that China domestic soybean and soymeal supplies are running low and domestic feeders are looking to add to cash coverage. This has raised talk the China may be asking for US Oct-Nov prices.”
“Soybean futures closed stronger across the board but off the highs of the day as pressure from corn and wheat spilled over,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Support continues to stem from the export sale streak that reached its 8th day in a row with 132,000 MT sold to unknown this morning.”